Looking to sample a range of high-end wines while also supporting a great cause? Join the Nashville Wine Auction this Friday, February 28, 2020, for “Wined Up!” the second night of the Pairings weekend.

Wined Up! is a chance for guests to mingle with 32 West Coast vintners and experience their wines (paired with delectable cuisine) while bidding in an exciting Silent Auction. All proceeds will support the Nashville Wine Auction’s mission of uniting the wine community to fund the fight against cancer.

Friday, February 28, 2020

6:00 pm at City Winery

609 Lafayette Street

Nashville TN 37203

Additional Details and Registration

Delicious Wines & Pairings in Nashville’s Best Wine Event

Wined Up! is Nashville’s best wine-tasting party. Guests will enjoy vintages from Napa, Sonoma, Central Coast, Oregon, Washington, and elsewhere, along with specialty small plates by Chef Burke Conley of G Catering.

Participating wineries include:

Ackerman Family Vineyards

Arrington Vineyards

Black by Black

Bricoleur Vineyards

Byron Winery

CADE Estate Winery

Christopher Creek Winery

Clif Family Vineyard

Crocker & Starr Winery

Double Eagle Wines Napa Valley

Donelan Family Wines

FRIAS Family Vineyard

The Grade Cellars

Grieve Family Winery Napa Valley

Harumph Wines

Hirsch Vineyards

Italics Winegrowers

JUSTIN

Kanzler Vineyards

Lombardi Wines

PATEL Napa Valley

Peacock Family Vineyards

Penner-Ash Wine Cellars

Purlieu Wines

PlumpJack Estate Winery

Roy Estate

Selah Wines

Senses Wines

Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery

Staglin Family Vineyard

The Spire Collection

ZD Wines

Supporting the Fight Against Cancer in Nashville & Beyond

Proceeds from Wined Up! will go to support the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Middle Tennessee, PearlPoint Cancer Support, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Saint Thomas Cancer Network, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Hope Kids.

At 40 years old, the Nashville Wine Auction is the nation’s longest-running charity wine auction. The organization has raised over $26 million to support local cancer-fighting nonprofit organizations.

If you’re looking for a night you’ll never forget with a collection of wines you won’t be able to sample anywhere else, then don’t miss Wined Up!, this Friday at City Winery. Register online or call (615) 329-1760 for more information.