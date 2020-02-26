Looking to sample a range of high-end wines while also supporting a great cause? Join the Nashville Wine Auction this Friday, February 28, 2020, for “Wined Up!” the second night of the Pairings weekend.
Wined Up! is a chance for guests to mingle with 32 West Coast vintners and experience their wines (paired with delectable cuisine) while bidding in an exciting Silent Auction. All proceeds will support the Nashville Wine Auction’s mission of uniting the wine community to fund the fight against cancer.
Friday, February 28, 2020
6:00 pm at City Winery
609 Lafayette Street
Nashville TN 37203
Additional Details and Registration
Delicious Wines & Pairings in Nashville’s Best Wine Event
Wined Up! is Nashville’s best wine-tasting party. Guests will enjoy vintages from Napa, Sonoma, Central Coast, Oregon, Washington, and elsewhere, along with specialty small plates by Chef Burke Conley of G Catering.
Participating wineries include:
- Ackerman Family Vineyards
- Arrington Vineyards
- Black by Black
- Bricoleur Vineyards
- Byron Winery
- CADE Estate Winery
- Christopher Creek Winery
- Clif Family Vineyard
- Crocker & Starr Winery
- Double Eagle Wines Napa Valley
- Donelan Family Wines
- FRIAS Family Vineyard
- The Grade Cellars
- Grieve Family Winery Napa Valley
- Harumph Wines
- Hirsch Vineyards
- Italics Winegrowers
- JUSTIN
- Kanzler Vineyards
- Lombardi Wines
- PATEL Napa Valley
- Peacock Family Vineyards
- Penner-Ash Wine Cellars
- Purlieu Wines
- PlumpJack Estate Winery
- Roy Estate
- Selah Wines
- Senses Wines
- Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery
- Staglin Family Vineyard
- The Spire Collection
- ZD Wines
Supporting the Fight Against Cancer in Nashville & Beyond
Proceeds from Wined Up! will go to support the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge, Gilda’s Club Middle Tennessee, Leukemia Lymphoma Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Middle Tennessee, PearlPoint Cancer Support, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Saint Thomas Cancer Network, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Hope Kids.
At 40 years old, the Nashville Wine Auction is the nation’s longest-running charity wine auction. The organization has raised over $26 million to support local cancer-fighting nonprofit organizations.
If you’re looking for a night you’ll never forget with a collection of wines you won’t be able to sample anywhere else, then don’t miss Wined Up!, this Friday at City Winery. Register online or call (615) 329-1760 for more information.