Sip-n-Scoop General Store in College Grove Announces Closure

Sip-n-Scoop General Store in College Grove will close at the end of February.

Located at 8731 Henry Horton Highway, the locally owned store opened five years ago by Bryan Todd and April Erb.

In a social media post, they shared the news of its closing, “After serving this community for over five years, Sip-n-Scoop will be closing permanently on February 29th. It has been a pleasure getting to know the great people of College Grove and we are thankful for all of our customers. We will be open Tuesday thru Saturday until 2/29/24, so please stop by and see us before we go.”

The general stores offers everything from coffee to ice cream and pizza. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Find the latest updates here.