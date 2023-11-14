Sip and See the Turner Theater at The Factory

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Lights, cocktails, bites – it’s all part of the unveiling of the Turner Theater to the community.

On Saturday, November 18th, the community is invited to tour the new theater and enjoy bites from Catering by Suzette, who will, in honor of Marilyn LeHew, bring some throwback recipes from Stoveworks, including the famous Franklin chicken salad.

After enjoying sips and bites, take a seat to enjoy the first short feature documentary titled “Look Up!” featuring Calvin and Marilyn LeHew and their journey to save The Factory from demolition.

Limited tickets are available for the event. Find tickets here.

Donna Vissman
