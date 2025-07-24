Single Game Tickets on Sale for Blue Raider Football

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee football single-game tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now for all six games and including the first-ever Fill Floyd “White Out” Game!

The Blue Raiders will play six home games this fall inside Floyd Stadium during Head Coach Derek Mason ‘s second year leading the team, starting with the season-opening “White Out” Game and Faith and Family Night vs. Austin Peay on August 30th. The team will then host rival Marshall during Homecoming and the Hall of Fame Game three weeks later on September 20th.

On October 8th, new CUSA member Missouri State comes to Murfreesboro for Youth Sports Night, followed by a matchup against Jax State on October 29th for Healthcare Appreciation Night. The home slate continues into November with two final games: FIU on November 8th for Salute to Veterans and Armed Services, and Sam Houston on November 22nd for Senior Day.

Single-game tickets start at just $22 for End Zone Reserved seating and $28 for Sideline Reserved. A limited number of Chairback Reserved seats are also available.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE!

What is the “White Out” Ticket Package?

The season opening game vs. Austin Peay is officially the first ever “White Out” Game at Floyd Stadium – where fans are encouraged to wear white!

Fans can purchase an End Zone Reserved ticket in advance online for only $20 AND receive a limited-edition Fill Floyd “White Out” Game t-shirt. To purchase this ticket package, you can CLICK HERE and select your ticket and select your shirt size during check out. Shirts will be available to pick up at the Blue Raider Fan Day on Saturday, August 23rd.

Do you already have tickets to the game? You can purchase the package, receive the t-shirt and donate the End Zone ticket to the Boys & Girls Club of Rutherford County via MTSU.

Group tickets are also on sale!

If you prefer to attend a game with a group of your best friends, neighbors, co-workers, church or family, then discounted Blue Raider group tickets might be the best choice for you!

Reserved group tickets for 20 or more fans start as low as $12 each, with seating options located in our Family Fun Zone including free access to bounce houses, balloon artists, and games or in our Blue Raider Beer Garden End Zone. Group ticket buyers have other options available ranging from discounted food vouchers, on-field fan experiences including the ability to welcome the team to the field as part of the Blue Raider Hive-Five Tunnel, hassle-free Party Tent Packages or tickets near the on-field Blue Raider Beer Garden. Each group ticket purchase will also include mention of the group name during the game on the scoreboard as well as one complimentary parking pass for the group leader. To purchase group tickets, contact the ticket office at 615-898-5261.

Source: MTSU

