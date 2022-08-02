Single-Game Tickets for Blue Raider Football Games are on Sale Now

Middle Tennessee football single-game tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now for all five games and the athletic department is again offering their “Four Seasons Home Opener Package”.

The Blue Raiders will play five home games this fall including a home-opening contest with Tennessee State on Sept. 17 and a Homecoming matchup vs. WKU on Oct. 15. Middle Tennessee will also host fellow C-USA members UTSA (Sept. 30), as well as Charlotte (Nov. 12) and Florida Atlantic (Nov. 19).

Single game tickets for each game are only $24 for a sideline reserve seat or $18 for an end zone reserved seat. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

If you prefer to attend a game with a group of your best friends, neighbors, co-workers or family, then Blue Raider group tickets might be the best choice for you!

Reserved group tickets for 20 or more fans start as low as $8 each and are located in our Family Fun Zone including free access to bounce houses, balloon artists, games, and more. Group ticket buyers have other options available ranging from discounted food vouchers, on-field fan experiences, hassle-free party tent packages, or tickets near the Blue Raider Beer Garden.

Four Seasons Home Opener Package

The return of the “Four Seasons Home Opener Package” works as follows: Purchase one (1) sideline reserved football ticket vs. Tennessee State prior to September 1 and also receive a voucher for each of the following – men’s basketball home opener, women’s basketball home opener and the opening day for Blue Raider baseball. For only $24, fans will receive a four-game package with a retail face value totaling $60. The offer is only valid for full-priced online tickets and is available through September 1. CLICK HERE to purchase this limited-time offer!