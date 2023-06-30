Single-Day Tickets Now Available for Music City Grand Prix

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix single-day tickets for all three days, August 4-6, are on sale now.

The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with INDY NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series, and Stadium SUPER Trucks along with some of the biggest names in entertainment. All single-day tickets include free admission to the concert on the coinciding day.

Friday, August 4: Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday offers $41 for general admission and $52 for reserved grandstand. In addition to a full day of on track racing, Friday activities will feature the Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday Tribute Concert with an incredible lineup to include headliners Brian Kelley (Florida-Georgia Line), Chris Janson, Vince Neil (Motley Crue), Gavin DeGraw, and other special guests along with Sixwire on the Zyn Stage.

Saturday, August 5: An action-packed day of racing, including NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying, a stacked line up of live performances on the iHeart Country Stage and a Saturday evening concert by music superstar Flo Rida on the Zyn Stage will offer something for everyone. In addition, new for 2023, Family Fun Day and Saturday Night Racing. showcasing the new SRO GR Cup and the returning SRO GT America Series, featuring super car manufacturers Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, and more. Single-day general admission is $71 and reserved grandstands are $92.

Families can also purchase a Family Four-Pack of tickets for $129 that includes two (2) general admission adult tickets and two (2) youth tickets – must be 14 or under) for Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 5th with access to BJ’s Wholesale Club Family Fun Zone. Additional youth tickets can be added onto the package at $32.25 per ticket.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Family Fun Zone will be a secured area that includes Inflatables for the kids, mini-Grand Prix racing, interactive games, crafts, shade tent, picnic tables, video board for viewing the race, convenient restrooms and kid-friendly food choices at family friendly pricing. The Family Fun Zone will be available to ticket holders throughout the duration of the race weekend.

Sunday, August 6: The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, the centerpiece event of the weekend, will have general admission tickets available at $91 and reserved grandstands at $122.

Sunday’s activities will include the popular Stadium SUPER Trucks, and The Fish Nashville Stage will have music by Jay DeMarcus (formerly of Rascal Flatts), Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson and Iveth Luna starting at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Three-day tickets and premium packages remain on sale and provide the greatest value and access to all on-track activities featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and concerts each night.

Grandstand and General Admission:

3-day Grandstand – $219

3-day Premium Grandstand – $229 (with chairbacks)

3-day General Admission – $139

For guests looking for a more elevated, luxury experience, NetJets Club RPM presented by Flatrock Motorclub, East Club and Turn 9 Club are all inclusive hospitality options.

Located in Turn 3, NetJets Club RPM Presented by Flatrock Motorsclub has dynamic views, air conditioning, and all-day premium food and beverages. Club RPM has sold out quickly in the past. A limited number of tickets are available. In addition, East Club overlooks the finish line and the paddock area, food and beverages included and paddock access. New for 2023, Turn 9 Club offers an all-inclusive experience with incredible views of the most action-packed corner and its own private grandstand, air-conditioned tented area, and food and beverage included all day.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix 2023 Tickets

Club Packages:

3-day Club RPM – $2,850 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, premium open bar)

3-day East Club – $1,449 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)

3-day Turn 9 Club – $849 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)

*Please note all above ticket pricing is per person and does not include ticket fees.

Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.