Single-day Tickets for Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sale

Single-day tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix scheduled for Aug. 6-8 will go on sale to the general public Tuesday, July 6, beginning at 10 a.m. CT.

With a majority of the reserved grandstands sold out (including grandstands 1, 2, 3, 4, 9 and 10), a limited amount of single-day reserved grandstand and general admission tickets will be available for each of the three days of the urban racing festival featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Reserved grandstand seats will be available in grandstands 7, 8 and the all-new, just-added grandstand 11, which will only be available for individual purchases. Click HERE to see a facility map outlining the grandstand locations. In addition, a general admission college ticket will also be offered all three days for any student possessing a valid college or university email address.

“We are counting down the days until the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix hits the streets of Nashville,” Big Machine Music City Grand Prix President Christian Parker said. “We continue to be so impressed and humbled by the demand and enthusiasm we see and hear every day from around town and across the country. We look forward to showing off Music City to the world and providing a wonderful experience for everyone involved.”

*Price includes tax, excludes all associated fees

**All college tickets are general admission – To be eligible, ticket purchasers must provide a valid college email address.

***All tickets include access to all musical entertainment on-site each day, space may be limited.

A limited number of three-day packages remain starting at $119 and represent the best value and greatest savings.

Tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.musiccitygp.com/tickets, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans ticket office at 615.565.4650.

DAILY SCHEDULE

Friday, Aug. 6 – The Wesley Financial Group Freedom Friday honoring all those who serve and protect will feature the opening day of practice on this brand-new downtown street circuit for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, SRO GT America Series and Trans Am Series along with an evening concert with Brooks & Dunn and Friends – Jamey Johnson, Vince Neil, Tyler Farr & more.

Saturday, Aug. 7 – The second day will be highlighted by NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Trans Am qualifying, a GT America race, musical performances by Tim Dugger and a headline concert soon to be announced that will be followed by a fireworks show.

Sunday, Aug. 8 – The weekend finale will showcase the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ 80-lap featured race, a second GT America race and the “Grand Ole Prix” Opry show at track featuring Alan Jackson, Justin Moore, Riley Green, Danielle Bradbery & Callista Clark.

About Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day international festival of speed and sound featuring an NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, GT America and Trans-Am series racing events. The event aims to create a comprehensive world-class international destination event that highlights Nashville, Tenn., the Music City and the Mid-South region. It will include music, food, culture and entertainment centered on the speed, technology, skill and excitement of up-close urban INDYCAR and other forms of racing. As a privately funded event, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is owned and operated by 615GP, LLC. More information is available at www.musiccitygp.com.