Single-Day Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Tickets On Sale Wednesday, June 29

Single-day tickets begin as low as $39 for general admission and $49 for reserved grandstand for the Aug. 5-7 motorsports weekend featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

Any Grand Prix ticket includes free admission to that coinciding day’s on-site concert at the Nissan Stadium campus.

Limited Gold Circle VIP add-on option for ticketholders now available for the Tim McGraw concert on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Single-day tickets for all three days of the Aug. 5-7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, June 29, beginning at 10 a.m. CT.

The individual-day tickets start as low as $39 for general admission and $49 for reserved grandstand for the second annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix street circuit race around the Nissan Stadium campus in downtown Nashville. The three-day festival of racing and music will feature the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am, Stadium SUPER Trucks and Vintage Indy along with some of the biggest names in musical entertainment. All single-day tickets include free admission to the concert on that coinciding day.

Single-day ticket purchases, along with a variety of other options, are available through www.musiccitygp.com or Ticketmaster.com.

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, the centerpiece event of the weekend on Sunday, Aug. 7, will have general admission tickets available at $89 and reserved grandstand at $119. The day’s activities also will include races in Indy Lights, GT America and Stadium SUPER Trucks, lapping session by the Vintage Indy cars and the Grand Ole Prix concert featuring prominent names in country music following the INDYCAR race.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES qualifying and a concert by music superstar Tim McGraw will highlight the schedule for Saturday, Aug. 6. The day also will include INDYCAR practice, Indy Lights qualifying, qualifying and races in GT America and Trans Am, a Stadium SUPER Trucks race and Vintage Indy lapping session. Single-day general admission are $69 and reserved grandstand are $89.

Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday on Aug. 5 offers the least expensive weekend option at $39 for general admission and $49 for reserved grandstand. Friday’s schedule includes practice sessions for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, GT America, Trans Am along with Stadium SUPER Trucks practice and qualifying. The day also will feature the Freedom Friday Tribute Concert presented by Wesley Mortgage with a notable, soon-to-be-announced line-up of musical performers.

Also available beginning Wednesday will be a limited Gold Circle add-on option for ticketholders interested in an upgrade for the Tim McGraw concert. For $215, Gold Circle purchasers will have a designated VIP area adjacent to the ZYN Main Stage that will include private restrooms and a cash bar. A Gold Circle upgrade must be accompanied by a Saturday Grand Prix ticket.

Three-day tickets and premium packages remain on sale and provide the greatest value and access to all on-track activities featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and concerts each night. Three-day tickets begin as low as $129 for general admission and $209 and $219 for reserved grandstand. Visit www.musiccitygp.com/tickets for more information or to purchase now.