Singer/Songwriter Sarah Cothran Films New Music Video in Cheatham County

Nashville based singer/songwriter Sarah Cothran recently released a music video for her song “I’m Here”.

Nashville Drone Company filmed the video at the Harpeth Valley Farm in Kingston Springs, TN. In explaining the shots in Sarah’s video, they shared they are mostly low altitude shots including the spinning shots above her lying on the ground singing and the shots of her running through the field. Stating, “When we work on any job, our goal is to capture the beauty through a cinematic approach whether the drone is 5 feet off the ground or 400 feet in the air.”

Cothran amassed a following on social media by doing covers on YouTube and then a series on TikTok before signing with Republic Records. She released her debut EP titled “i hope you’re happy” last year.

The video for “I’m Here” has over 350,000 views so far.