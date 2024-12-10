Singer-Songwriter Larysa Jaye Killed in Car Crash on I-24

A community is mourning the loss of singer-songwriter, Larysa Jaye, who passed away in a single-car accident on Sunday, December 8 off I-24 in Montgomery County near Dixie Bee Road.

Originally from Kansas City, KS, Larysa Jaye made a significant mark in Nashville’s music community. Larysa’s career highlights include performing as the opening act at a Nashville Soccer Club game and her weekly residency at Justin Timberlake’s Broadway bar, 12|30 Club, making her the only black woman to have a residency on Broadway.

She was a recent graduate of The Academy of Country Music’s OnRamp Program and an active member of organizations like The Recording Academy, The Black Music Action Coalition, and the Black Opry. Often, she could be found performing at Nashville International Airport, sharing her talent with travelers.

“She was the perfect representation of a rising and extremely talented independent musician. She wanted to bring everyone along with her, which I’m sure would have been all the way to the top. Nashville won’t be the same without her,” Larysa’s publicist, David Hawkins, said.

Throughout her 40 years, Larysa earned multiple Nashville Independent Spirit Award nominations and contributed her vocal talents to celebrated artists like Carrie Underwood and Lauren Daigle. In 2023, she released her critically acclaimed single, “The Thoughts That Happen (The Mamas Song),” which garnered attention from outlets like CMT.com, Today in Nashville, and Country and Cody.

Her community contributions earned her the prestigious Key to the City of Sikeston, MO. Additionally, she served as Music Director and portrayed Balthazar in the Summer Shakespeare series in Nashville and Franklin, TN.

“Larysa was big! She smiled big, she laughed big, she loved big and she dreamed big. When asked what her “why” was, she always replied…’My four babies.’ This is a tremendous loss for her children and her family, and also Music City.”

She is survived by her 4 children, Sydney, Kadyn, Kingston and Shakira, and by her parents Wendell & Sharon Hamilton and three brothers, Carlos, Wendell Jr. and Nathan.

There is a GoFundMe set up for her memorial service and children. Visitation will be next Thursday, Dec 19th at 11:00am at Bethel World Outreach Church located at 5670 Granny White Pike, Brentwood TN 37027. Services to follow. It is open to the public.

