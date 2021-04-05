Simmons Bank Open | May 6-9 – Tickets on Sale Now!

Williamson Source
simmons bank open may 2021

The Tennessee Golf Foundation is pleased to announce tickets are now available for the Simmons Bank Open, a part of the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, hosted May 6-9 at The Grove in College Grove, TN.

For information, visit https://simmonsbankopen.com/. Single-day and four-day general admission tickets can be purchased here.

Simmons Bank Open Benefiting the Snedeker Foundation

The tournament will benefit the Snedeker Foundation, founded by FedExCup Champion and nine-time PGA TOUR winner Brandt Snedeker and his wife Mandy. The Snedeker Foundation supports a variety of social and athletic endeavors in Middle Tennessee, including: Our Kids, which provides expert medical evaluations and crisis counseling services in response to concerns of child sexual abuse, and The Sneds Tour, a statewide junior golf tour in Tennessee that allows kids to learn, play and enjoy the game while also making the sport affordable and accessible.

Volunteer

Volunteer opportunities are available. Register here. Opportunities include:

  • General Volunteer
  • Marshal
  • Walking Scorer
  • Volunteer Service
  • Course Ecology
  • Construction
  • Driving Range
  • Standard Bearer (A great way for young people to become involved)
  • Transportation

Tickets Now Available

“This is a great opportunity to help raise money for a wonderful foundation that helps support children across the state of Tennessee,” says Mike Hammontree, Simmons Bank Open Tournament Director and Vice President of External Operations at the Tennessee Golf Foundation. “Simmons Bank has invested heavily in ensuring it’s a big success, and we look forward to a great weekend of golf.”

For more information about attending the Simmons Bank Open, and to purchase tickets, visit https://simmonsbankopen.com/attend-the-sbo/.

