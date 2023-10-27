Simmonds Goal Lifts Lady Vols To 1-0 Win At Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Lady Vols took a 1-0 victory at Vanderbilt on Thursday, claiming the program’s first road win against the Commodores since 2013 and ending VU’s season-long home undefeated streak.

With the win, Tennessee (8-5-4, 3-4-3 SEC) improved to ninth in conference standings, securing a spot in the SEC Tournament.

Sophomore Kameron Simmonds found the net for Tennessee off an assist from sophomore Macaira Midgley. In goal, redshirt sophomore Ally Zazzara made a career-high seven saves.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News