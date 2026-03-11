Silver Fox Coffee Lounge Announces Grand Opening Event Details

Silver Fox Coffee Lounge recently opened in Brentwood at 1070 Executive Center Drive in the CityPark development and will host a Grand Opening Event on March 14th.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support at our Music Row location, and I’m so excited to bring the Silver Fox experience closer to home for myself and for so many of our customers in Brentwood,” said Todd Barnett, owner of Silver Fox. “I was drawn to CityPark because of its prime location in Brentwood. CityPark offers a wonderful community that we’re excited to join.”

Silver Fox, located at 1070 Executive Center Drive, Suite 106, joins a number of other restaurants and retailers at CityPark, including 55 South, Blaze Pizza, Boardroom Styling Lounge, F45 Training, Fitness Together, Hilton Garden Inn, I Love Juice Bar, Mimosa Nail Bar, Salon Atash Hair and Brow Bar, Suki Sushi, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe, and Waldo’s Chicken and Beer.

“With a distinctive mix of storefronts, eateries, green spaces and office space, CityPark was built to be a space for productivity and a hub for community. We are proud to welcome Silver Fox as our newest addition,” said Grant Kinnett, of the Boyle Investment Company retail leasing team.

