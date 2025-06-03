Silver Alert Issued for Missing Man From Williamson County

TBI is asking for assistance in locating David Nurre, who is missing from Williamson County.

The 67-year-old is 6’0”, 150 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a long brown beard.

He was last seen on Monday in Brentwood at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Nurre may be driving this white 2003 Toyota Rav 4 with TN license plate BFT0795. It has a large dent in the rear, passenger side bumper. David has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Spot him? Call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!

