The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find Katherine Long, who is missing from Lebanon.

The 43-year-old is 5’2″, 145 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown hair, last seen Monday in the area of Webster Lane wearing a sweatshirt with ‘Dream’ on it and blue jeans.

If you see her or have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email