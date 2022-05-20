Signs Your Roof Needs Replacing

Brought to you by Roof Doctors

The more seasons your roof sees, the more likely it is to need replacing. No matter the material, at some point or another, your roof will have enough. At that point, it’s time to make a change and get it replaced. But how do you know when it’s the right time? What signs can you look for to commit to the replacement at the right time? Read on for more!

Light Coming Through Attic

One of the more obvious signs can be seen within your attic. Outside light creeping in through small holes in the roof is an indicator you may need a roof replacement. Water can get into your home through these small holes and may lead to extensive damage.

While physical light showing through may be extreme, If you don’t see light coming in through your roof, you may instead see soft spots, water staining, and moisture which are also indicators your roof needs replacing. Regardless, holes in your roof will require a repair or replacement to ensure your home doesn’t suffer from further damage.

Leaks And Water Damage

Leaks are another obvious sign you should consider a roof replacement. Leaks are visual indicators that water is coming into your home due to a roof-related defect or potential damage.

When it comes to leaks, don’t wait for further warning signs. A sizable number of issues are found to be tied back to water intrusion, and the longer you wait, the more extensive the damage is likely to be. Even a relatively small amount of water damage can wreak havoc on a home, causing extensive mold and mildew damage within just a day or so.

If you don’t see an active leak, check for discoloration in your walls or near the edges of your ceiling.

Curling Shingles

Once your shingles begin to curl or buckle there’s no going back. The damage here is completely irreparable.

What does this mean? Besides being unsightly, shingles that have curled back are no longer able to create a watertight barrier. This means your home is now susceptible to leaks and will continue to be susceptible to these leaks unless you take action against them.

Begin to consider a replacement when the majority of your roof’s shingles have buckled. If you’re unsure if a replacement may be needed sooner, have your roof inspected to be sure.

With any of these three signs present. Chances are it’ll make sense to replace your roof or at the very least repair sections of your roof as needed. If you have any doubts, refer to your local professional for inspection and to get an idea of the total cost of repair.

Whether you’re looking for an annual inspection, post-winter inspection, or help with roof issues and repair, the Roof Doctors are your answer for peace of mind and convenience. With solid experience and familiarity with Tennessee weather and its effects on your roof, you know you’re in good hands.

