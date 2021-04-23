Signature Homes Selected for June Lake Development

Southeast Venture announced that Signature Homes has been selected as the primary Phase I residential builder for the new June Lake development in Spring Hill. Signature will build approximately 400 homes, both single-family and townhomes, as well as an amenity center on 86.5 acres of the 775-acre property. Construction of the homes and amenity center is scheduled to begin in April 2022, with initial infrastructure construction beginning this Summer.

“We are thrilled to partner with Signature Homes on the first residential phase of June Lake. Signature has extensive experience in developing high-quality and highly desirable communities and is committed to developing the residential component of this unique gateway district in a way that represents the vision of June Lake,” said Southeast Venture project manager Don Alexander. “This partnership marks another important step forward in development, and we couldn’t be more excited to get construction underway.”

Additionally, Nashville based design and architecture firm Smith Gee Studios has created a set of distinctive design guidelines that integrate the residential architecture with the overall development vision. The land plan for the retail town center, as well as the lake and greenway improvements, are being developed by Nashville landscape architecture firm HDLA. These enhancements to the existing natural attractions will be key amenities at June Lake.

Projected to be in development for the next 20+ years, June Lake will eventually include over 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us to be the ones kicking off the first phase of residential construction for this massive project,” said Jonathan Belcher, president of Signature Homes. “With the help of all the fantastic partners involved, we hope to set a standard of quality that will be reverberated throughout the rest of the development.”

For more about the June Lake project, visit http://www.junelaketn.com/.