Signature Homes Selected for June Lake Development

By
Press Release
-
June Lake
photo from June Lake

Southeast Venture announced that Signature Homes has been selected as the primary Phase I residential builder for the new June Lake development in Spring Hill. Signature will build approximately 400 homes, both single-family and townhomes, as well as an amenity center on 86.5 acres of the 775-acre property. Construction of the homes and amenity center is scheduled to begin in April 2022, with initial infrastructure construction beginning this Summer.

“We are thrilled to partner with Signature Homes on the first residential phase of June Lake. Signature has extensive experience in developing high-quality and highly desirable communities and is committed to developing the residential component of this unique gateway district in a way that represents the vision of June Lake,” said Southeast Venture project manager Don Alexander. “This partnership marks another important step forward in development, and we couldn’t be more excited to get construction underway.”

Additionally, Nashville based design and architecture firm Smith Gee Studios has created a set of distinctive design guidelines that integrate the residential architecture with the overall development vision. The land plan for the retail town center, as well as the lake and greenway improvements, are being developed by Nashville landscape architecture firm HDLA. These enhancements to the existing natural attractions will be key amenities at June Lake.

Projected to be in development for the next 20+ years, June Lake will eventually include over 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms.

“It’s a huge opportunity for us to be the ones kicking off the first phase of residential construction for this massive project,” said Jonathan Belcher, president of Signature Homes. “With the help of all the fantastic partners involved, we hope to set a standard of quality that will be reverberated throughout the rest of the development.”

For more about the June Lake project, visit http://www.junelaketn.com/.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here