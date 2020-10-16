Shutout Leads to Victory in CPA vs Goodpasture

The CPA Lions host Goodpasture in week 9 of the high school football season. CPA enters play undefeated after beating Ravenwood last week to make them 5-0 on the year.

The first quarter would be a back and forth quarter as CPA would need their defense to step up.

The Lions defense got a stop at the goal line to keep it scoreless. The offense would reward the effort with a field goal. CPA had the lead 3-0 at the end of the first.

The game was so back and forth that no other scoring would happen in the first half.

In the third quarter, CPA would add a touchdown increase their lead to 10-0. CPA would score once more in the third quarter but miss the PAT to make it 16-0. The Lions would score again in the third to go up 23-0.

CPA again would add a touchdown to go up 30-0. That would be the score heading into the fourth quarter. The Lions would add one more touchdown before the end of the game to make it 36-0.

CPA keeps their undefeated season alive with another big win tonight over Goodpasture. They move to 6-0 with two more games left in the regular season.

