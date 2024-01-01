Shucked Musical is Coming to TPAC in 2024

The musical Shucked is headed out on its North American Tour stopping in Nashville at TPAC.

Recently nominated for The Best Musical Theatre Album GRAMMY Award by Brandy Clark and Shane Mcanally. The show is scheduled for a run from November 5th until November 10th.

Shucked is the story set in Cobb County where Maizy will marry childhood sweetheart Beau but everything goes wrong, and the corn starts to rot away. Maizy heads to the big city where she meets con man Gordy who tells the community he has the answer to their problems.

Based off a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy® Award–winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”), and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.

Tickets are not on sale yet, but you can sign up to be the first to hear the news of the sale date here.