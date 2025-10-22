Shrimp Sold at Publix Recalled Due to Possible Health Risk

AquaStar (USA) Corp is voluntarily recalling certain frozen shrimp products imported from Indonesia due to possible exposure to low levels of cesium-137. The recall affects products sold under the brands AquaStar, Best Yet, Waterfront Bistro, and Publix.

According to the company, none of the recalled products have tested positive for cesium-137, and no illnesses have been reported. The recall is being issued out of caution and in coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers are urged not to eat the affected shrimp and to either dispose of it or return it to the store for a full refund.

For questions, AquaStar can be reached at 1-800-331-3440.

