SHPD Taking Applications for the Citizen’s Police Academy

The Citizens’ Police Academy is designed to give residents a better understanding and increased knowledge of Spring Hill Police Department. It is the mission of this department to improve communications between the citizens and the police.

The Citizens’ Police Academy will begin June 9th, 2022 and end August 18th, 2022. This program will consist of both hands-on and classroom portions.

Topics covered during the academy will include many aspects of Law Enforcement to include:

Firearms

Criminal Investigations

Department Organization

Patrol Operations

Communications

Use of Force

Community Programs

Traffic Enforcement/Accident Investigations/DUI

The Citizens’ Police Academy is open to all individuals 21 years of age or older and reside or work within the municipal city limits of Spring Hill. Persons may apply outside of the municipal city limits; however, precedence will be given to those within the municipal city limits.

To apply, please fill out the application here.

Questions regarding the Citizens’ Police Academy can be directed to Officer Herb Rosa at [email protected] or (931) 486-2252, ext. 221.

Application Deadline: April 29th, 2022