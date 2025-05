May 29, 2025 – The SHPD is investigating graffiti spray-painted on city property in the area of Bellflower Circle in the Somerset Springs neighborhood off of Port Royal Road.

This vandalism occurred sometime between May 23rd and May 26th.

The two individuals pictured are persons of interest in this investigation. If you can identify these two, please submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: SHPD

