SHPD Investigating Alleged Road Rage Incident That Occurred on January 11th

From Spring Hill Police

Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD is seeking to speak with a driver involved in an alleged rage incident that occurred on January 11th a little after 12 AM.

The alleged victim stated they were traveling south on Main St. when the driver of the black Toyota Tacoma in the video pulled beside the victim’s vehicle and pointed a handgun toward the victim. There was no gunfire during this incident.

The truck is described as a black TRD-trim Toyota Tacoma with black rims. The driver of the Tacoma is described as a heavyset, middle-aged white male.

Detectives would like to speak with the driver of the Tacomas as part of their investigation. Please contact Det. Thompson at gthompson@springhilltn.org or submit an anonymous tip here.

