SHPD Hiring for Police Officers, Deadline February 19

The City of Spring Hill will begin examinations for full-time police officers. All testing dates will be provided via email upon receipt of complete applications. Incomplete applications WILL NOT be considered.

The City of Spring Hill offers equal employment opportunities to all job applicants without regard to race, sex, creed, color, age, religion, national origin, physical impairment, or other non-merit factors. Minorities are encouraged to apply.

For any questions, please email [email protected] No phone calls please. Please apply online at: https://www.springhilltn.org/FormCenter/Human-Resources-7/Employment-Application-42

Qualifications:

H.S. diploma or equivalent required

MUST be 21 years or older at the time of testing

MUST possess a valid, unrestricted driver’s license

MUST be a citizen of the United States

Disqualifications (include, but not limited to):

Convictions, guilty plea or nolo contendere of a felony offense

Conviction of a crime of moral turpitude

Conviction for any federal, state or local ordinance relating to force, violence, theft, dishonesty, gambling, liquor, or controlled substance

Any violation of a domestic statute, including Orders of Protections

Delinquent on Child Support, student loans, etc.

DUI convictions or interlock device required

Dishonorable discharge or equivalent from any armed forces

Visible tattoos, body art, or intentional brandings that are deemed offensive or provocative shall be concealed from public view while on-duty. Tattoos, body art, or brandings that are deemed offensive or provocative and can’t be covered will not be permitted.

Testing Requirements:

Candidates will be required to submit to physical fitness testing, written testing, oral interviews, criminal background investigation, criminal and driving history search, fingerprints, medical examination, psychological examination and deception test.

Employment Requirements:

Uncertified or out-of-state certified candidates must successfully complete Basic Law Enforcement Police Academy or POST Transition School within 6 months of employment. Candidates must be able to work various hours and shifts, to include 12-hour work days (6am-6pm / 6pm-6am).

Benefits:

Starting pay $18.99/hr., with pay incentives for prior certified law enforcement experience and Criminal Justice related degrees

Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System

Free 25k life insurance policy with option to purchase additional plans

Option for free family medical plan

Dental and vision insurance offered

Take-home car within a specified radius and after initial training is completed.

Uniforms and equipment are furnished with a $500 clothing allotment thereafter

Deadline:

Applications will be accepted through February 19, 2021 @ 8:00 AM CST.