



The City of Spring Hill will begin examinations for full-time police officers. All testing dates

will be provided via email upon receipt of complete applications. Incomplete applications WILL NOT be considered.

The City of Spring Hill offers equal employment opportunities to all job applicants without regard to race, sex, creed, color, age, religion, national origin, physical impairment, or other non-merit factors. Minorities are encouraged to apply.

For any questions, please email [email protected] No phone calls, please.

Please apply online: employment application.

Qualifications:

• H.S. diploma or equivalent required

• MUST be 21 years or older at the time of testing

• MUST possess a valid, unrestricted driver’s license

• MUST be a citizen of the United States

Disqualifications, include, but not limited to:

• Convictions, guilty plea or nolo contendere of a felony offense

• Conviction of a crime of moral turpitude

• Conviction for any federal, state or local ordinance relating to force, violence, theft,

dishonesty, gambling, liquor, or controlled substance

• Any violation of a domestic statute, including Orders of Protections

• Delinquent on Child Support, student loans, etc.

• DUI convictions or interlock device required

• Dishonorable discharge or equivalent from any armed forces

• Visible tattoos, body art, or intentional brandings that are deemed offensive or provocative shall be concealed from public view while on-duty. Tattoos, body art, or brandings that are deemed offensive or provocative and can’t be covered will not be permitted.

Testing Requirements:

Candidates will be required to submit to written testing, oral interview, agility testing,

background investigation, criminal and driving history search, medical examination, psychological examination, and deception test.

Employment Requirements:

Un-certified or out-of-state certified candidates must successfully complete Basic Law Enforcement Police Academy or POST Transition School within 6 months of employment. Candidates must be able to work various hours and shifts, to include 12 hour work days (6am-6pm / 6pm-6am).

Benefits:

Starting pay $19.31, TCRS Retirement, life insurance, medical, dental, and vision insurance offered. Take-home car within a specified radius and after initial training is completed.



