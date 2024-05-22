SHPD Captain Graduates From School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University

The Spring Hill Police Department is pleased to announce the recent graduation of Captain Justin Whitwell from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University. Captain Whitwell has successfully completed the (22) week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois from September 11, 2023 – February 25, 2024. This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 21,000 students both nationally and internationally. Captain Whitwell was a student in SPSC Class #558 which accommodated a total of 24 students for the 22 week period.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of 27 core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include: Leadership, Human Resources, Employee Relations, Organizational Behavior, Applied Statistics, Planning and Policy Development, Budgeting and Resource Allocation.

Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon successful completion, students may be awarded a total of 6 units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community. Since its inception, the Center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of Police Training, Management Training, and Executive Development.

Captain Whitwell is currently assigned to the Field Operations Division overseeing the department’s patrol and traffic units. Captain Whitwell is a 20-year veteran of the SHPD.

