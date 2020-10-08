Showdown Between CPA & Ravenwood Doesn’t Disappoint

In week 8 of the high school football season, the CPA Lions traveled to take on Ravenwood. The Raptors came into tonight after getting a much-needed win last week over Dickson County to get back over .500% at 4-3.

The Lions entered play still undefeated at 4-0, but had not played since week 5 (their game against Brentwood was canceled and their game against Lipscomb was rescheduled for later in the season).

CPA got the scoring started with a long run to go up 7-0. Ravenwood answered with a touchdown of their own to tie it up at 7. That was all the scoring in the first quarter.

CPA scored their second first half touchdown on another running play taking a 14-7 lead. The rest of the second quarter was a back and forth battle, but Ravenwood would connect on a field goal before the halftime buzzer, slicing the lead to 14-10.

In the third quarter, CPA was the first to strike in the second half. They scored a touchdown to increase their lead 21-10. The Raptors responded with a touchdown to keep the game close. At the end of the third quarter, the score was 21-17 CPA on top.

CPA added a fourth quarter touchdown to increase their lead to 28-17. The Raptors scored less than two minutes later to make things interesting. Ravenwood missed the two-point attempt though making it 28-23.

CPA drove down the field and converted a field goal to make it 31-23 with under two minutes remaining in the game. This left the door open for the Raptors though. Ravenwood took over with a chance to tie the game with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion. CPA made a stand and held on for the win.

CPA keeps their undefeated season alive as they beat Ravenwood tonight, making them 5-0. Ravenwood falls back to .500% at 4-4 and will look towards next week to get back in the win column.

