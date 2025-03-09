Showcase Your Skills at ‘Brentwood’s Got Talent’ Show at Brentwood Library

Come out for a Talent Show at Brentwood’s Got Talent on Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm at The John P. Holt Brentwood Library (8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027)!

Enter your solo or group act, or attend as an audience member! There will be snacks and refreshments–and some prizes! Weather permitting, the show will take place outside in the amphitheater or inside in the Storytime Room.

Participants will have a limit of four minutes to showcase their talent. If you do not register with a talent in advance, same-day talent sign-ups are available!

Example talent ideas: singing, playing an instrument, acting, magic, poetry reading, comedy, puppets, dancing, hula-hooping, and more! If you’re not sure if your talent is a fit, email [email protected] with questions.

Ages 10+ welcome

This program will be hosted by the library’s own Teen Advisory Board (TAB)!

If you have any questions about this event, please email Dottie Higgs at [email protected]

The Library adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act that assures equal access to all library facilities, activities, and programs. For reasonable and timely accommodations, refer HERE and contact the program organizer. Any ADA accommodations necessary for a program attendee will require at least one week of prior notice before the program or event.

More information HERE.

