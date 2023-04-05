Show Your Spirit at Summit High Mini Cheer Camp

Calling all future cheerleaders – it’s time to hone your skills at Summit High’s Mini Cheer Camp.

On June 12-14, students aged five years old to 14 years old are invited to join the SHS cheerleaders to learn jumps, cheers, dances and more. On the last day of camp, students will show off their new skills during a final performance.

The camp will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day. The cost is $100 per camper, and families may register on the Summit High GoFan page.

Summit High is located at 2830 Twin Lakes Drive in Spring Hill. Contact SHS cheer coach Breanna Hankins for more information.

