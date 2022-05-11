Show Your Spirit at PeeWee Patriots Cheer Camp

Calling all future cheerleaders! The Page High basketball cheer team is inviting you to join the squad for the PeeWee Patriots Cheer Camp.

From June 6-10, rising preschool through sixth-grade students will have the opportunity to learn from high school athletes. Throughout the week, campers will learn a chant, cheer and dance to perform on the last day. The camp will run from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There are several registration options at different price points. For the full five days, registration costs $150 per athlete. For two days, the cost is $65. Walk-ins cost $35 per day. There is also a sibling discount. The registration cost includes a t-shirt, snacks and awards.

To register, fill out the online form. There are also payment options available on the form.

For more information, email PHS basketball cheer head coach Summer Kimble.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS