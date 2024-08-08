Shots Fired In Spring Hill Neighborhood

August 8, 2024 – On August 7th at 10 PM, officers were dispatched to the Wades Grove subdivision off Buckner Lane to the area of Lequire Lane and Keene Circle to a call of someone hearing multiple gunshots.

Officers arrived on the scene and located several empty handgun shell casings on the street in the 2000 block of Keene Circle. Officers spoke to several people in the area to determine if the gunfire hit anyone or structure.

No damage or persons injured were located at the time of the report. You can submit an anonymous crime tip here if you have information about this incident.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: SHPD

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email