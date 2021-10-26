“Shots Fired” Call Results in Charge of Attempted Murder

Brentwood Police responded Monday, October 25th at 6:55 p.m. to a report of a person being shot at 920 Brentwood Pointe. Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Chris Laird with numerous gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were administered by officers to control the victim’s bleeding until Brentwood Fire and Rescue and Williamson County EMS arrived.

Mr. Laird was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and is in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Chris Laird and his 72-year-old father, Roy Laird, had been in some type of argument. During this argument, Roy Laird allegedly shot his son multiple times with a handgun. Roy Laird has been charged with Attempted Murder. His bond is set at $1,000,000.