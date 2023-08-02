‘Shots Fired’ Call Made at Lebanon High School After Fireworks Set Off

An investigation is underway after fireworks were set off at Lebanon High School on August 2.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., Wilson County deputies and officers from the Lebanon Police Department were dispatched to Lebanon High School after a report of “shots fired” occurring inside the building.

Dispatchers worked quickly and were able to confirm through a School Resource Officer that the noise heard within the school was the result of student(s) setting off fireworks inside a bathroom.

The incident is under investigation at this time. Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they are committed in providing our schools with a safe environment and foolish behavior will not be tolerated.