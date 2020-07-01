



From Spring Hill PD

On Wednesday, July 1st at around 1:40 AM officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Port Royal Rd. for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived on scene, they heard several gunshots from the outside of the home. An officer observed George Hodges III, 57 years old of Spring Hill, with a rifle while walking inside of his home. Officers asked Hodges to step outside but he refused to do so. Officers entered Hodges home and found him sitting on a couch with a rifle in front of him and several other rifles on the couch. Hodges was detained without incident.

Hodges stated that he was “shooting at rats.” Hodges had a strong odor of alcohol coming from his person. Officers located numerous bullet holes in a privacy fence in the backyard that were in the direction of other houses in the area.

Officers also located two bullet holes in a neighbor’s garage. While Hodges was detained, he allegedly kicked an officer several times.

Hodges was arrested and charged with the following offenses; simple assault, reckless endangerment with a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm while intoxicated, vandalism, and public intoxication.

All persons enjoy the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law



