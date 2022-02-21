Shorter Chapel Beacon of Hope and Strength for 154 Years

At a recent FrankTalks focused on Black History Month, Dr. Kenneth Hill spoke about Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. This year the Chapel is celebrating its 154th anniversary. The historically black church came into being in Franklin in 1868, just three years after the Civil War.

AME Church, which is the oldest African American denomination in the United States, was founded in Philadelphia in 1787 by Richard Allen, a former Delaware slave, and others who were part of the Free African Society. It was created as a response to racial discrimination experienced by African Americans at St. George’s Methodist Episcopal Church. The AME Church spread through the Northeast and Midwest prior to the Civil War, as well as into Canada. However, the largest growth came in the Southern United States during the Civil War as Confederate state fell to the North and throughout Reconstruction.

The first Shorter Chapel was housed in the former Franklin First United Methodist Church building on Second Avenue and Church Streets when that congregation outgrew their space. This building was purchased for $1,500. Quite a sum to be raised by former slaves a few years after they were freed.

With time, the congregation outgrew their building downtown and they moved to the heart of the Natchez Street Neighborhood in 1924. In a history of the church shared by Dr. Hill, it said that “the congregation members … tenderly dismantled pieces from the [old] church to use as foundational pieces of their new sanctuary. Bricks, windows and a door were paraded through town by hand and in wheel barrows to the new location. These bricks and windows are still a part of the architecture of the building.”

Members of the church are and have always been deeply involved in the community, through business, through education, and through community outreach. These people include Mary Elizabeth Mills, who was the first woman and the first black principal in Franklin. At 95, she continues to be a force in the community, especially through Shorter Chapel.

In 2016, talks began about the restoration of the 92-year-old bell tower, which was succumbing to the sands of time, for the church’s 150th birthday. A renovation proposal was written up in 2017, and fundraising began in 2018, but was cut short by COVID-19. The church currently has $50,000 of the $140,000 needed to restore the old bell tower to the craftsman made look of 1924, but the technology of 2022.

“I hope that those who come after us will be able to look at the work we have done and be grateful for the care we are taking now,” said Dr. Hill. “When completed, the new bell tower will ring into the community the sound of hope to the people of the Natchez community and beyond.”

Shorter Chapel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church is located at 255 Natchez St in Franklin.