



Shopping is back at Brentwood Place! We repeat: Shopping. Is. Back.

After months of social distancing (and online shopping), the brick-and-mortar retailers at Brentwood Place are back open and ready for business! View a list of open clothing retailers below. Call ahead if you have any questions or concerns about health and sanitation practices.

Nordstrom Rack – 615-843-4200

Easily one of the best places to score top brand clothes at steep discounts, Nordstrom Rack is a favorite among shoppers of every variety. Don’t miss the deals that are sure to be found here. Shoes, clothing, jewelry, bags and accessories, and more – for men, women, and children – can all be found at Nordstrom Rack. Be sure to check back frequently as stock turns over quickly!

Plaid Rabbit – 615-371-2333

A Brentwood classic, Plaid Rabbit is a children’s boutique containing items carefully selected from the store’s curators and tastemakers. Pick up something for that long-delayed baby shower, or snag a few cute outfits for your kids or grandkids!

Stein Mart – 615-661-9606

Stylish, affordable, and wonderfully unique, Stein Mart’s constantly evolving brands include the classics you know and love, along with fresh new designers you’ll want to integrate into your wardrobe. Don’t miss the home decor and furnishings for a chance to get a standout piece at bargain prices.

TJ Maxx / HomeGoods – 615-661-8834

TJ Maxx has a cult-like following for good reason – it’s simply one of the most fun places to shop, whether you’re searching for a gift or looking for something to freshen up your home or wardrobe. With new inventory hitting the shelves on a regular basis, a repeat trip to TJ Maxx HomeGoods is always worth the drive.

View the full list of Brentwood Place businesses here.

The Brentwood Place Shopping Center is located at 330 Franklin Road in Brentwood.



