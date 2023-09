September 22, 2023 – Franklin Police want to identify the shoplifters pictured above.

They stole six Lego sets and a pair of sunglasses from the Cool Springs Target. The total loss in this case is more than $1,500.

The two left in a grey Nissan Cube.

There is a cash reward if you have information on who they are.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.

Source: Franklin Police