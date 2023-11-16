Shop Till You Drop: Tanger Announces Extended Black Friday, Thanksgiving Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets is gifting shoppers with early Black Friday deals and extended Thanksgiving weekend hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting on Friday, Nov. 24 from 6 a.m. – noon when TangerClub members can score access to exclusive doorbuster deals from top brands including adidas, Ulta Beauty, Summersalt and more. Tanger Nashville’s retailers are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
The new outlet center is located at 4060 Cane Ridge Parkway, Nashville. While the center will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, here are the hours for the weekend. Friday, November 24, 6 am – 9 pm, Saturday, November 25, 10 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, November 26, 10 am – 7 pm.
Here is a list of current stores now open.
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Ariat
- Banana Republic Factory
- Bath & Body Works
- Carter’s Babies and Kids
- Claire’s
- Coach
- Columbia Factory Store
- Crocs
- Crumbl Cookies
- Express Factory Outlet
- Fossil
- Gap Factory
- Guess Factory Store
- Hollie Ray
- Hot Topic
- Huk
- J. Crew Factory
- Jean-Pierre Klifa
- Joe’s Jeans
- Journeys
- Kuhn Rikon
- Levi’s Outlet
- Lids
- Merrell
- Michael Kors
- Mountain High Outfitters
- Nike Factory Store
- Noire Nails
- Oakley
- Old Navy Outlet
- Palmetto Moon
- Perfumania
- Polo Ralph Lauren
- Pottery Barn Outlet
- Prince’s Hot Chicken
- Puma Outlet
- Red Bicycle Coffee
- Robert Graham
- Roller Rabbit
- Run it Back
- Select Shades Sunglass Outlet
- Simply Southern
- Summersalt
- Sunglass Hut
- Swarovski
- Tailgate Brewery
- Ugg
- Ulta Beauty
- Under Armour
- Vera Bradley
- Victoria’s Secret
- Vineyard Vines
- Zwilling J.A. Henckels Factory Store