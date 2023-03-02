Shop Over 3,000 Cocktail & Prom Dresses at Love the Dress Event

The 13th Annual Love the Dress Event is set to take place on March 3rd-4th, 2023 at The Gate Church (4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067)

Since 2011, over 4700 ladies have participated in the annual Love the Dress Event to select their perfect dress for prom or formal events. These gowns are donated by members of our community, area high schools, local department stores, bridal shops, and national designers.

This year, they have over 3,500 dresses ranging from cocktail to prom dresses. If you have a dress to donate, you can bring them to the event venue Thursday, March 2nd or 3rd.

Ladies can book an appointment on our website HERE.

How the event works: Ladies can bring a formal dress to swap at the event. If they do not have a formal dress to swap, they can purchase one for $20 or a short formal for $10. Girls in financial need receive a voucher for a free formal. Ladies can request a voucher through our website or request one at the door.

The event is open to any student from middle school to college. All proceeds/donations go towards event costs, storage and WayFM’s community fund.

Event Information:

March 3rd: 4-7 pm & March 4th: 8-2 pm

The Gate Church: 4040 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin, TN 37067

For further information on the event click HERE

Mindy Hoover, Chair 615-585-9946 mindy@lovethedresstn.com

For more local events like the 13th Annual Love the Dress Event visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/