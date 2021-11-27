Shop Local on Small Business Saturday

On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 27, we celebrate the local businesses in our community. When you Shop Small this holiday season – and all year long – you can help create a big impact.

To help you shop small, Franklin Transit is offering free shuttle rides between Downtown Franklin and The Factory, 230 Franklin Rd.. Running in 30-minute shifts from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., the festive trolley will be available for guests on November 27th and December 18th this year. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Check out these Small Business Saturday specials:

Downtown Franklin

Onyx & Alabaster (234 Public Square, Franklin): Get a $25 gift card when you spend $250. Open 9am-7pm.

Get a $25 gift card when you spend $250. Open 9am-7pm. Puckett’s & Americana Taphouse (94 E Main Street & 120 4th Avenue South): Offering their annual holiday gift card sale. Gift cards are valid at any A. Marshall Hospitality location: Buy $100 to get a $20 bonus card, buy $250 to get a $50 bonus card, buy $500 to get a $125 bonus card, buy $1000 to get a $300 bonus card.

Offering their annual holiday gift card sale. Gift cards are valid at any A. Marshall Hospitality location: Buy $100 to get a $20 bonus card, buy $250 to get a $50 bonus card, buy $500 to get a $125 bonus card, buy $1000 to get a $300 bonus card. POSH (231 Public Square): 25% OFF all gift cards and 15% OFF all items.

25% OFF all gift cards and 15% OFF all items. Heylee B’s (502 West Main Street): $20 OFF purchases of $75 or more (Online Code: GET20)

$20 OFF purchases of $75 or more (Online Code: GET20) T. Nesbitt and Co (145 Second Avenue N): 50% OFF holiday ornaments. Also serving Wine Spritzers.

50% OFF holiday ornaments. Also serving Wine Spritzers. Olivia Olive Oil (118 E Main Street): 15% OFF everything in the store.

15% OFF everything in the store. Frothy Monkey (125 Fifth Avenue South): Coffee, wine, and great gift options for holiday shopping.

Coffee, wine, and great gift options for holiday shopping. Franklin Road Apparel (508 West Main Street): Open from 9am-9pm. 20-50 % Off Select Items. Free Apolis Global Citizen Reusable Tote with $250.00 Purchase. Free Gift Wrap with Purchase.

Open from 9am-9pm. 20-50 % Off Select Items. Free Apolis Global Citizen Reusable Tote with $250.00 Purchase. Free Gift Wrap with Purchase. Vue Optique (436 West Main Street): Offering $100 gift certificate to use towards prescription eyewear/sunwear for those without insurance.

Offering $100 gift certificate to use towards prescription eyewear/sunwear for those without insurance. Kilwins (405 Main Street): Open 10 am until 10 pm. Running fudge special: two slices, get a third slice free. Offering chocolate Santa’s and great gifts for the upcoming Christmas Season.

Open 10 am until 10 pm. Running fudge special: two slices, get a third slice free. Offering chocolate Santa’s and great gifts for the upcoming Christmas Season. Vinnie Louise (400 West Main Street): Every purchase gets you entered to win a gift basket worth $500.

Every purchase gets you entered to win a gift basket worth $500. CTGrace, a Boutique (122 E Main St): Buy any denim and your entire purchase is 20% OFF.

Buy any denim and your entire purchase is 20% OFF. Twine Graphics Retail (304 Public Square): 10% OFF all home goods and consumables. 20% OFF apparel.