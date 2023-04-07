Shop Gold Medalist Scott Hamilton’s Estate Sale

Gold medalist Scott Hamilton is inviting the public to shop at his estate sale.

Sharing on social media, “Attention all Nashville locals! You’re invited to stop by our estate sale today and tomorrow from 9am-4pm.”

Attendees are asked to only park on one side of the street. This is a small gated community, therefore please be respectful of neighboring property and do not block driveways.

All sales are final, only cash and credit cards are accepted. You will find an array of furniture from china cabinet, sofas, chairs, artwork, and decor. There is also a collection of athletic jerseys available to purchase. See the list of items and address for sale here.