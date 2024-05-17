Shooting Threat Under Investigation at Robertson County Middle School

May 17, 2024 – An investigation is underway after a threatening message towards a middle school in Robertson County was discovered this week.

According to Robertson County Schools, police are investigating a shooting threat at Greenbrier Middle School. School officials confirmed the threat that read, “Im shootin the school up friday,” was written in a bathroom stall inside the school.

Law enforcement later determined the threat was not credible. However, police presence remained at the school Friday.

