Shoe Station Replacing Shoe Carnival in Franklin

Shoe Carnival in Franklin has closed but the shoe retailer at 7085 Bakers Bridge Road will reopen as a Shoe Station, reveals a sign at the location.

In 2021, Shoe Carnival acquired Shoe Station, which operates primarily in the Southeast. Retail Dive reported that Shoe Carnival is replacing its stores with Shoe Station. Carnival began switching stores in the test markets of Alabama and Mississippi. Due to the success of the test markets, they have expanded to open more Shoe Station locations.

We contacted Shoe Station, which will open in the former Shoe Carnival location, to inquire about an expected open date but have yet to receive a reply.

