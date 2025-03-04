Shoe Station Now Open in Franklin

Shoe Carnival in Franklin has closed, but the shoe retailer at 7085 Bakers Bridge Road has reopened as Shoe Station.

Shoe Station announced a grand opening for Saturday, March 15th, starting at 9 am. There will be giveaways and deals all day long.

9-9:30 AM: First 100 customers in-store at 9 AM will receive a Reward Card worth up to $100*

10-10:30 AM, 12-12:30 PM, 2-2:30 PM: ONE lucky customer in store during these times will win a $500 Shoe Station Gift Card*

*The Reward Card giveaway ends 30 minutes after the store opens or as soon as supplies run out. To receive a reward card, you must be present in the store and at least 18 years of age. One card per customer. Only GRAND OPENING DAY is available at Shoe Station. For all other giveaways, you must be at least 18 years of age.

Hours of operation for the store will be Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm.

In 2021, Shoe Carnival acquired Shoe Station, which operates primarily in the Southeast. Retail Dive reported that Shoe Carnival is replacing its stores with Shoe Station. Carnival began switching stores in the test markets of Alabama and Mississippi. Due to the success of the test markets, they have expanded to open more Shoe Station locations.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email