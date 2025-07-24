Shipley Donuts Launches $4 Duo Deal With New Apple Fritter Bites

July 22, 2025 – Shipley Donuts, the nation’s largest brand of handmade fresh daily donuts and kolaches, is making busy mornings a little sweeter and a little more affordable with the launch of its Shipley Duo Deal — a new breakfast bundle that pairs any kolache and donut for only $4.

As consumers increasingly seek out cost-saving meal solutions, Shipley’s Duo Deal offers a way for guests to treat themselves to beloved recipes without breaking the bank. Guests have their choice of any kolache, including popular Egg & Cheese varieties, paired with any donut — glazed, cake, filled or iced — all baked fresh daily. For just $1.99, guests can complete the meal with a freshly brewed coffee.

In addition, Shipley is adding new Apple Fritter Bites to its menu — a limited-time offering perfect for the back-to-school season. These bite-sized treats are handmade with Shipley’s signature yeast dough and real apples, swirled with cinnamon and sugar, then glazed to perfection. An order of eight is just $2, making them an affordable, craveable snack that can be enjoyed any time of day — whether as a morning treat or an afternoon pick-me-up.

Both offerings are available now at all participating Shipley Donuts locations. For additional information, visit www.shipleydonuts.com.

Source: PRNewswire

