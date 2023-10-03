Shinedown to Close Out FirstBank Amphitheater’s 2023 Season

On Wednesday, October 3, the 2023 season will close at FirstBank Amphitheater with a concert from Shinedown. Special guests will be Papa Roach and Spiritbox

In 2021, Shinedown topped Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock listing, joining the likes of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Van Halen, and Three Days of Grace. And their live shows are what they are known for, so if you want to check out the show and venue, there are still a few tickets available here.

This season, the outdoor venue, often compared to Red Rocks in Tennessee, and with most artists who perform at FirstBank stating it’s one of the most beautiful venues they’ve ever seen, saw an impressive lineup of concerts from Goo Goo Dolls, The Doobie Brothers, Tears for Fears, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tenacious D, and Lana Del Rey.

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840) is an entirely open-air Tennessee venue on a 150-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities. It is located within a beautiful wooded, natural stone and park-like setting. Its dramatic outdoor location is ideal for music events, positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by cliffs up to 100 feet tall.

The boutique amphitheater hosts up to 7,500 concert attendees, including a spacious 1.5-acre plaza for gathering, dining, and merchandise. Concerts for each season typically begin in April and continue until the first of October. Recently, the venue has been noticed by the Academy of Country Music, receiving a nomination for “Outdoor Venue of the Year.”