Shift Gears! Let’s Ride!

As the weather warms up and the days get longer, biking season begins. Whether you view your bike as a way to get exercise, compete or get around town for lunch or errands, learn more about how to get ready for the season and read on to find information about bike deals at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville throughout May.

May is National Bike Month

Established in 1956, Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling and encourage more individuals to give biking a try. It is also a celebration of biking as transportation, recreation and an essential element in a person’s well-being and everyday life.

As we gear up for Bike Month, get ready for a bike ride on days that encourage riding your biking as an alternate form of transportation or to spending time with the special people in your life.

Bike to Work Week is May 15-21, 2023

Ride a Bike to Work Day is Friday, May 19, 2023

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14, 2023

Memorial Day is Monday, May 29, 2023

If biking to work isn’t an option, be aware that there will be more bikes on the roads in May and be especially cautious.

Smart Cycling Tips

Before you head out on a bike, make sure you know these cycling tips to stay safe.

Ride on the right and flow with traffic

Use one-third of the lane so that cars don’t try to pass you too close when they don’t have clearance in the lane next to you

Use early signals to tell vehicles when you are moving positions

Make eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you

When obstacles ahead will require a lane change, do so as early as possible to establish your position in traffic

Avoid gutter pans and grates to prevent flat tires or accidents

Wear bright clothing

Use lights on your bike, even when it is light out to make you as visible as possible

Be aware of blind spots and avoid riding in a vehicle’s blind spot for an extended period

Stay alert and constantly scan ahead for hazards

Obey all traffic lights and road signs

Bike Riding Benefits

Any activity that gets you moving and offers an outlet for stress-relief and a way to connect with others is worthwhile. And biking is an easy sport to get started in because you can ride as fast or as slow as you want and match your bike choice to your riding style for the ultimate comfort and performance.

As you consider whether biking might be a good activity for you, here’s a look at some of the benefits bike riding can provide.

Environmental Benefits ~ Zero Emissions Health Benefits ~ Cardio Health Emotional Benefits ~ Decreases Stress and Anxiety Social Benefits ~ Spending Time with Friends and Family

Immerse Yourself in Bike Culture with These Funny Bike Sayings

The deeper you get into the biking community, the more you’ll find it is a tight-knit community that loves to have fun. Write these sayings on Post-It Notes and hang them in your office to get excited about getting outside and reuniting with your bike once the work day ends.

It’s Only a Hill, Get Over It! – Bill Caveny Shut Up Legs

When your brain says keep going, but your legs say no way, these mantras can help you power through challenging terrain.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville Bike Sale

Throughout May, you can save 10% on all bikes at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville. You’ll also find all the equipment and accessories you need to stay safe and comfortable while riding.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville is your biking headquarters! From helmets to bike carriers, air pumps and locks, they carry everything you need to go anywhere you want to go on your bike! And, they will buy your bikes, and the biking gear, like protective pads, baskets, bells, helmets and more that you no longer use or doesn’t fit. Got mountain bikes, road bikes, cruisers, kids, adult bikes and more? Bring them in for CASH or trade them in toward your next bike or sports purchase.

Visit Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville May 1- 31, 2023 for outstanding bike and gear prices.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

coolspringspias@yahoo.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

pias37075@gmail.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

