SHFD To Open New Station With Ribbon Cutting, Community Event

The Spring Hill Fire Department will celebrate the opening of its newest facility, Fire Station 4, with two community events next month.

A ribbon cutting and dedication for Engine 64 will take place on Friday, November 21, at 10 a.m. The following day, Saturday, November 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the department will host a Community Open House for all ages.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the new station, get an up-close look at firefighting equipment, and meet members of the department.

