SHFD Responds to Second Kitchen Fire in Two Days

Spring Hill firefighters say a resident’s fast response stopped a potentially serious kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon in the Churchill Farms subdivision.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes to find the blaze already extinguished. Officials said the resident used a fire blanket to smother a grease fire before it spread.

This marks the second kitchen fire in two days for the department. Fire officials are reminding residents of the following key safety reminders:

– Never leave your cooking items unattended on the stove top

– Have a Fire Extinguisher or Fire Blanket in your kitchen

– Ensure your smoke alarm batteries have been replaced and you check your alarm monthly

– The entire smoke alarms need replacing every 10 years

