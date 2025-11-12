SHFD Responds to Second Kitchen Fire in Two Days

Spring Hill firefighters say a resident’s fast response stopped a potentially serious kitchen fire Tuesday afternoon in the Churchill Farms subdivision.
Fire crews arrived within five minutes to find the blaze already extinguished. Officials said the resident used a fire blanket to smother a grease fire before it spread.
This marks the second kitchen fire in two days for the department. Fire officials are reminding residents of the following key safety reminders:
– Never leave your cooking items unattended on the stove top
– Have a Fire Extinguisher or Fire Blanket in your kitchen
– Ensure your smoke alarm batteries have been replaced and you check your alarm monthly
– The entire smoke alarms need replacing every 10 years
Please join our FREE Newsletter