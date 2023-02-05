Sheryl Crow to Join Rusty Truck at the Grand Ole Opry

Celebrated alt-country band Rusty Truck has announced that Sheryl Crow will join the band for their Grand Ole Opry debut on February 28. RT frontman Mark Seliger, who also happens to be one of the modern era’s preeminent portrait photographers, has captured countless photos of Crow over the past three decades, including her iconic 1996 cover of Rolling Stone and her Be Myself album cover in 2016. Crow is featured on Rusty Truck’s latest single “Find My Way” and will join the band for the first-ever live performance of the song during RT’s Opry debut on February 28.

“What a thrill and honor it was for me to sing and collaborate on my dear friend Mark’s song ‘Find my way,’” says Sheryl Crow. “I have known Mark going on 30 years. Not only is he one of the most gifted photographers of our generation but his love and passion for songwriting and performing are proving to be equally as brilliant.”

“Rarely do I get to work with such a talented artist like Sheryl,” says Mark Seliger. “Our portraits together started in the 90’s during the ‘Tuesday Night Music Club’ through ‘Be Myself’ and then some. She generously played and sang on ‘Cold Ground’ from Rusty Truck’s 1st record and most recently ‘Find My Way’ and ‘Corner of Life’ on the new album. Her voice is magical and she carves the lonely into lonesome. I can’t remember them now without her.”

Find tickets to the show here.